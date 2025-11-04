Man United, England legend David Beckham knighted by King Charles for services to sport and charity: See video

David Beckham, one of Britain’s most iconic sporting figures, has officially received one of the nation’s highest honours.

On a crisp autumn morning at Windsor Castle, the 50-year-old former England football captain was knighted by King Charles III, marking a defining moment in a life that has already spanned remarkable achievements in sport, style, and service.

David Beckham has officially been knighted The ceremony recognised Beckham’s decades-long contribution to football and his extensive charitable work. Dressed immaculately in a tailored suit designed by his wife, Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, Beckham knelt before the monarch in a moment that symbolised not just personal success but a journey deeply rooted in British culture.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Beckham revealed that he was overwhelmed with emotion upon learning of the honour. “It’s such a big moment for our family and it’s so special,” he said, joking that his children could now call him “Sir Dad.”

King Charles knights David Beckham at the Windsor Castle.

He added, “I grew up in a very humble background in the East End of London; always wanted to be a professional footballer; and then I’m stood here at Windsor Castle with the most important monarchy in the world — it doesn’t get any better.”

King Charles and Beckham were seen sharing a warm exchange during the investiture, with smiles and laughter marking the occasion. The camaraderie was fitting — both men have long shared mutual respect, particularly through Beckham’s role as an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, supporting education and sustainability projects.

David Beckham poses with his wife Victoria and parents with honour.

David Beckham's legacy Beckham’s story remains one of the most inspiring rags-to-riches tales in modern British sport. Born in east London, he rose from a modest background to global superstardom. After making his Premier League debut for Manchester United in 1995, he went on to win six league titles, two FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson.

His trademark free kicks and precise crosses turned him into a footballing legend and a household name.

His career took him beyond Old Trafford to Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, before retiring in 2013 with 115 England caps — a record that underscored his dedication and longevity.

Off the pitch, Beckham transformed himself into a global brand. Endorsements with Adidas, Armani, Boss, H&M, and Pepsi, combined with his philanthropic work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, solidified his reputation as more than just an athlete. According to the 2025 Sunday Times Rich List, he and Victoria hold a combined fortune of £500 million.

David Beckham and his love for the royal family Beckham’s admiration for the royal family has been lifelong. A self-proclaimed “huge royalist,” he famously queued for over twelve hours to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state in 2022, turning down offers to skip the queue. “If my grandparents would have been alive today, they would have wanted to be here,” he said at the time.

He has attended both Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 nuptials. His warm rapport with King Charles has also grown over shared passions — including gardening, a hobby Beckham often discusses with pride.

David's personal life Married since 1999, David and Victoria Beckham have navigated over two decades in the spotlight, raising four children while balancing global careers.