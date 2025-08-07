Manchester United’s transfer plans: Targeting Carlos Baleba and closing in on Benjamin Sesko; all you need to know

Manchester United are aiming to strengthen their squad for the upcoming Premie League season with bold transfer moves. The Red Devils have initiated talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign the highly-rated Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba, while also nearing a significant deal for RB Leipzig’s star forward Benjamin Sesko. Here’s a closer look at their strategy and what it means for the club.

Advertisement

Eyeing Carlos Baleba's transfer Carlos Baleba has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising talents. The 21-year-old midfielder, known for his technical ability and versatility, has caught the attention of Manchester United. The Red Devils have contacted Brighton to explore a potential transfer. Initial discussions have begun, but Brighton are reportedly holding firm, with a valuation of around €100 million (£87m/$116m) for the young star.

Baleba's current contract details Baleba’s current contract with Brighton runs until 2028, with an option to extend for another year, making it a challenging deal for United to pull off. The Seagulls are reluctant to let go of their prized asset, who has shown immense potential since joining from Lille in 2023. Despite United’s need for midfield reinforcements, financial constraints and Brighton’s stance could complicate this move.

Advertisement

Benjamin Sesko's transfer Manchester United are also on the verge of securing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, a 22-year-old Slovenian forward who has been a long-term target for the club. Sesko’s skills make him a great fit for Amorim’s system. Reports suggest that United are close to finalizing a high-profile deal, which could see them invest heavily in the young striker.

Sesko’s arrival would be a statement of intent, but it comes with financial implications. The Red Devils may need to let go of players like Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, or Antony to balance the books and fund further transfers.

Sesko’s potential signing is a significant step toward strengthening Man United’s attacking options, but it may limit their ability to pursue other costly targets like Baleba.

Advertisement

Midfield needs and financial challenges for Manchester United Manchester United’s interest in Baleba stems from their need to strengthen the midfield. While the squad already includes talents like Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, and the versatile Bruno Fernandes, Amorim is keen to add depth.

Baleba’s energy and ability to control the tempo could complement United’s existing options, but the €100 million price tag poses a hurdle. Moreover, the club’s transfer budget is under scrutiny, especially with the impending Sesko deal.

Unless Manchester United can generate funds through player sales, pursuing both Baleba and Sesko simultaneously seems unrealistic.

Manchester United's upcoming game Manchester United will play their final pre-season friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday. The Premier League campaign is set to begin on August 17 with a high-stakes clash against Arsenal, where United will aim to make a strong start.