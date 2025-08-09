Manchester United secure €85m signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig; all you need to know

Manchester United have strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Manchester United confirmed on Saturday that the 22-year-old has joined on a five-year contract, subject to registration, in a deal that could reshape the club's forward line under manager Ruben Amorim.

The transfer is valued at approximately €85 million ($98.8m) including add-ons, marking a significant investment in the club’s future.

Race for acquiring Benjamin Sesko Manchester United saw off competition from Newcastle United to land the highly coveted Slovenia international.

The race for Sesko’s signature was fiercely contested, with Newcastle United making multiple bids to secure the star forward. However, Sesko was clear about his preference for Manchester United, drawn by the club’s storied history and ambitious plans under Amorim.

The deal includes achievable add-ons, as per Leipzig’s perspective, along with a sell-on clause that ensures the German club will benefit from any future transfer. Additionally, a friendly match between the two teams has been agreed upon as part of the arrangement.

Manchester United's strategy Sesko’s arrival follows a busy transfer window for United, who have already welcomed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. The trio’s signings push the club’s summer spending beyond £200 million, signaling a clear intent to rebuild and compete at the highest level.

Sesko, with his proven goal-scoring abilities, is expected to lead the line in Amorim’s revamped attacking setup.

Benjamin Sesko’s excitement for the future "The history of Manchester United is obviously very special, but what really excites me is the future," Sesko said.

In his first comments as a United player, Sesko expressed enthusiasm about joining a club with such a rich legacy. However, it’s the vision for the future that truly captured his imagination.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon,” he said.

The young striker highlighted the positive atmosphere at the club, describing it as a “family environment” that he believes will help him reach his full potential.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben Amorim and connecting with my teammates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together,” he added.

Benjamin Sesko's form Benjamin Sesko’s track record speaks for itself. During his time at RB Leipzig, he scored an impressive 21 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions last season. Before that, he made a name for himself at RB Salzburg, where his performances earned him a move to Germany in 2023.

