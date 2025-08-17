Manchester United vs Arsenal live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, confirmed lineups and more

Manchester United will face Arsenal in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Sunday (August 17). The game will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England. The upcoming game is expected to be an intense clash between two of England's most storied clubs.

After a lackluster previous season under manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United will be eager to kick off the new campaign on a strong note. Meanwhile, Arsenal will aim to build on their recent success as they pursue the Premier League title.

Manchester United vs Arsenal - Match details Date: August 17

Time: 11:30 AM ET (August 17) in the United States | 9:00 PM IST (August 17) in India.

Venue: Old Trafford.

Referee: Simon Hooper.

VAR: Paul Tierney.

Team news - Manchester United vs Arsenal, EPL 2025-26 Manchester United Manchester United approach the game following an inconsistent pre-season and recent competitive outings. Manager Ruben Amorim has introduced new players to the squad, aiming to make a positive impact in their home opener. However, injuries pose challenges, with goalkeeper Andre Onana and striker Joshua Zirkzee out. Key defender Lisandro Martinez is ruled out until late October due to a serious knee injury, and full-back Noussair Mazraoui is also not part of the squad after picking up a minor injury.

Arsenal Arsenal, who have secured second place in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, enter the match with confidence, boasting a strong attack and disciplined tactics. They remain strong contenders for the title. The Gunners have minimal injury concerns, though striker Gabriel Jesus is absent as he recovers from a knee issue. Forward Leandro Trossard is also questionable after a slight groin injury sustained during a pre-season match against Tottenham Hotspur, but manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful he will be available for selection on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League - Starting lineups Manchester United confirmed starting XI: A. Bayindir, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount.

Arsenal confirmed starting XI: David Raya, V.Gyokeres, Martinelli, M. Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, M.Zubimendi, R.Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, W. Saliba, Ben White.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal match? The Manchester United vs Arsenal clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Head-to-head details Matches won by Manchester United: 99

Matches won by Arsenal: 88

Matches ending in a draw: 55