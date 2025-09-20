Manchester United will lock horns with Chelsea in the Premier League clash on Saturday (September 20). The match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium. While Chelsea are currently in the sixth position of the EPL standings with eight points from two wins and two draws, Man United (4 points) are at the 17th spot with two losses, one win, and a draw. Both teams will be geared up to win the upcoming high-stakes game. Here are all the details about the match.
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 12:30 PM ET in the US/ 10:00 PM IST in India
Venue: Old Trafford.
Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and USA Network.
Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea match live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.
Grok: "I lean toward Chelsea with a 60% chance of securing an away win. Manchester United’s inconsistent form and defensive frailties make them vulnerable, while Chelsea’s dynamic attack, led by Palmer, should exploit gaps. Expect a tight contest, but Chelsea’s momentum tips the scales. Predicted score: Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea."
Chat GPT: “Chelsea come into the game unbeaten and with stronger form, while Manchester United are still struggling to find rhythm after a shaky start. United’s defensive absences could leave gaps that Chelsea’s attackers exploit. Both sides have quality going forward so it should be competitive, but Chelsea look more balanced. Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United.”
Manchester United Starting XI: Bayindir, Maguire, De Ligt, Shaw, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Amad, Mbeumo, Mazraoui, Sesko.
Chelsea Staring XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Estevao, Pedro.
Matches won by Manchester United: 77
Matches won by Chelsea: 56
Matches ending in a draw: 62
