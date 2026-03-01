Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, lineups, live streaming details

Premier League: Here is everything you need to know about AI predictions, live streaming details, team news, and confirmed lineups for the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace clash.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 Mar 2026, 07:02 PM IST
Man United vs Crystal Palace
Man United vs Crystal Palace(REUTERS)

Manchester United are set to face Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday (March 1), as the Red Devils aim to extend their impressive unbeaten streak and push for a top-four finish.

Manchester United come into the game in strong form under manager Michael Carrick, having built momentum with a series of positive results. They are looking to make the most of home advantage at Old Trafford. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, travel to Manchester seeking an upset against their historical rivals, hoping to climb the table with a disciplined performance.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Match details

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM GMT / 9:00 AM ET in the US / 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Tony Harrington

Also Read | Manchester City beat Leeds 1-0, powered by Antoine Semenyo’s strike

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Live streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock, with additional coverage on Telemundo or NBC platforms.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, and the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

AI predictions

Grok: “Manchester United's home form and attacking options give them the edge in this one, especially with their recent unbeaten run. Crystal Palace can be tough to break down, but expect United to dominate possession and create chances. A 2-0 win for the hosts looks likely, thanks to their depth and momentum.”

Also Read | Barcelona thrash Athletic Club 5-0 to storm into Supercopa de Espana 2026 final

ChatGPT: "United enter as clear favourites with their current streak and home advantage, but Palace have shown they can frustrate bigger sides. Expect a controlled game from Carrick's men, who should secure the points comfortably. Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace, with a late goal sealing it."

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team news

Manchester United:

Lisandro Martinez is not in the starting lineup, while Patrick Dorgu is sidelined long-term. Key players like Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire will feature in defense. The squad is otherwise fit following recent performances.

Crystal Palace:

Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) are all ruled out. The Eagles will rely on their backline and midfield to stay compact.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Manchester United: 39

Matches won by Crystal Palace: 13

Matches ending in a draw: 14

Also Read | Crystal Palace stuns Liverpool on penalties to claim their Community Shield

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed lineups

Manchester United lineup: Lammens, Shaw, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

Crystal Palace lineup: Henderson, Richards, Canvot, Lacroix, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Johnson, Larsen, Sarr

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar's profile image
Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsManchester United vs Crystal Palace: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, lineups, live streaming details
More