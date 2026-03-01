Manchester United are set to face Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday (March 1), as the Red Devils aim to extend their impressive unbeaten streak and push for a top-four finish.

Manchester United come into the game in strong form under manager Michael Carrick, having built momentum with a series of positive results. They are looking to make the most of home advantage at Old Trafford. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, travel to Manchester seeking an upset against their historical rivals, hoping to climb the table with a disciplined performance.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Match details Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM GMT / 9:00 AM ET in the US / 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Tony Harrington

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock, with additional coverage on Telemundo or NBC platforms.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, and the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

AI predictions Grok: “Manchester United's home form and attacking options give them the edge in this one, especially with their recent unbeaten run. Crystal Palace can be tough to break down, but expect United to dominate possession and create chances. A 2-0 win for the hosts looks likely, thanks to their depth and momentum.”

ChatGPT: "United enter as clear favourites with their current streak and home advantage, but Palace have shown they can frustrate bigger sides. Expect a controlled game from Carrick's men, who should secure the points comfortably. Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace, with a late goal sealing it."

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team news Manchester United: Lisandro Martinez is not in the starting lineup, while Patrick Dorgu is sidelined long-term. Key players like Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire will feature in defense. The squad is otherwise fit following recent performances.

Crystal Palace: Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee), and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) are all ruled out. The Eagles will rely on their backline and midfield to stay compact.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Head-to-head details Matches won by Manchester United: 39

Matches won by Crystal Palace: 13

Matches ending in a draw: 14

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed lineups Manchester United lineup: Lammens, Shaw, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko