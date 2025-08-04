Manchester United vs Everton: Where to watch Premier League Summer Series live, confirmed line-ups and more

The Premier League Summer Series 2025 is set to wrap up with an exciting clash as Manchester United face Everton on Sunday (August 3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

This pre-season friendly is a crucial step for both teams as they prepare for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Match details The Manchester United vs Everton game will begin at 5:00 PM ET (10:00 PM BST). This match is the final fixture of the 2025 Premier League Summer Series, a four-team tournament featuring West Ham and Bournemouth.

Manchester United, managed by Ruben Amorim, are in top form after defeating West Ham (2-1) and Bournemouth (4-1), needing just a draw to claim the tournament title.

Everton, on the other hand, under returning manager David Moyes, are seeking their first win after losses to Bournemouth (3-0) and West Ham (2-1). Both clubs aim to rebound from their 2024-25 Premier League finishes (United in 15th and Everton in 13th), making this match a crucial test of their progress.

Head-to-head details The historic rivalry adds spice, with Man United leading the head-to-head record with 96 Premier League wins to Everton’s 68 and 50 draws. Notably, their last was in a meeting in February 2025, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Everton? US fans can stream the match live on Peacock Premium ($7.99/month), which offers exclusive coverage of this Summer Series clash and 175 Premier League games per season. The game will also air on NBC for traditional TV viewers.

Manchester United supporters can watch via MUTV on ManUtd.com or the United App (£29.99/year).

The audio coverage will be available on SiriusXM.

Confirmed lineups Manchester United Manchester United starting XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes (c), Cunha, Mbeumo.

Substitutes: Heaton, Maguire, Casemiro, Mount, Dorgu, Fredricson, Leon, Munro, Collyer, Fletcher, Kone, Mantato, Obi, Williams.

New signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will start, with Fernandes captaining. Rasmus Hojlund has been rested, and Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez remain out injured.

Everton Everton starting XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye, Alcaraz; Ndiaye, McNeil, Barry.

Substitutes: Travers, O’Brien, Armstrong, Beto, Iroegbunam, Young, Harrison.