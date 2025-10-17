Manika Batra appeals for help amid UK visa delay for WTT Star Contender London 2025, says ‘stuck chasing updates’

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra on Thursday shared her disappointment, stating that she and her three teammates were “stuck chasing updates” regarding their UK visa applications for the WTT Star Contender tournament, which is set to begin in London on October 20.

Batra, who won medals at both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Asian Games, said she applied for her visa following the China Smash tournament held in Beijing from September 25 to October 5, but is still awaiting approval.

Batra took to X and wrote, “Me and my teammates @sathiyantt, @Harmeetdesai, and @Diyachitalett & support staff applied for our UK visas immediately after our China tournament to play in London at the WTT Star Contender London 2025. I had planned to travel on 17 October to reach in time for practice but am now scheduled for 19th morning as there's been no update.” She tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British High Commission.

"But am now scheduled for 19th morning as there’s been no update. We understand the usual processing times, but our reason for travel — ‘Representing our Country in an International Tournament’ — is more than just tourism, she said.

Batra added, "As of today, our applications are still under review. My first match is on 21st October. ‘Disheartening to see other players already flying’ while we’re stuck chasing updates instead of focusing on the tournament.”

She had taken part in the recently ended Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Who is Manika Batra? Manika Batra is a professional table tennis player from India, born on 15 June 1995 in Delhi. Her sister Anchal and brother Sahil were both table tennis players, and Anchal played a key role in shaping her early interest in the sport. After winning a match at a state-level under-8 tournament, Batra chose to train under coach Sandeep Gupta, who advised her to transfer to Hans Raj Model School, where he operated his academy. During her teenage years, she declined several modelling opportunities.