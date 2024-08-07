Manu Bhaker, double bronze medallist at Paris Olympics 2024, arrives in Delhi: ‘I am happy to get…’ | Watch

Manu Bhaker arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, August 7. She was seen flashing her two Olympic bronze medals in the national capital as the country greeted her and welcomed her after her stellar performance at the Summer Olympic Games.

Published7 Aug 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Shooting legend, Manu Bhaker being welcomed upon her arrival at the airport IGI airport in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 7, after her outstanding performance at Paris Olympics 2024.
Shooting legend, Manu Bhaker being welcomed upon her arrival at the airport IGI airport in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 7, after her outstanding performance at Paris Olympics 2024.(PTI)

Manu Bhaker arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, August 7. She was seen flashing her two Olympic bronze medals in the national capital as the country greeted and welcomed her following stellar performance at the Summer Olympic Games.

India's double bronze medallist at Paris Olympics won in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The 22-year-old India's double bronze medallist is the first to win two Olympic medals in a single edition. The star pistol shooter was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family, who welcomed her with a memorable reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Air India flight (AI 142) carrying the 22-year-old shooting star landed in Delhi at around 9:20 am which was delayed by an hour. Her coach Jaspal Rana was among the hundreds of people eagerly waiting for the Olympics star.

Upon her arrival she said, “I am so happy to get so much love here,” reported ANI. The athlete was greeted with celebratory dhol, bouquets and garlands, soon after she turned out from the airport's exit.

Delhi Airport on its official social media handle on platform X (formerly Twitter) posted pictures of staff with Manu Bhaker and stated, “Welcoming the pride of India, Manu Bhaker. Congratulations on winning bronze medals in women's 10m air pistol events (individual & mixed) in #ParisOlympics.Here's to celebrating your success and the inspiring journey ahead!”

In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Manu Bhaker paired with Sarabjot Singh scripted Olympic history for the country.

Until Manu Bhaker's recent victory, only British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had manged to secure the rare landmark for the country. Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics in the pre-Independence era.

former Uttarakhand Sports Minister and Rana's father, Narayan Singh Rana said, "It is a matter of pride for us that a daughter of India is coming back after creating history by winning two medals in an Olympics. It has never happened before. She is only 22 years old," reported PTI.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 10:29 AM IST
