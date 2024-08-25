‘Dhoni sir, Virat Kohli..’: Manu Bhaker’s Wishlist revealed— Find out sports stars she’d ’love’ to spend a day with

After winning two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Manu Bhaker spoke about her admiration for Usain Bolt and Indian cricket legends. She highlighted the importance of education and family in shaping female athletes.

Updated25 Aug 2024, 05:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker
New Delhi: Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker(PTI)

Manu Bhaker, who brought home two bronze medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been the center of attention since her return, participating in numerous interviews and award ceremonies. In a recent chat with Cosmopolitan, the ace shooter revealed the sports legends she’d love to spend a day with.

Among her international favorites, Manu Bhaker named sprint icon Usain Bolt, citing her admiration for his journey and numerous interviews. In Indian sports, she expressed her desire to meet cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. "It would be an honor to spend even an hour with any of them," Bhaker said.

"Maybe I'll name a few of my favourites. Usain Bolt (Jamaican runner) is one of them-I've read his book so many times and I've known his journey as well as I've watched so many of his interviews too. And then, in India, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni sir (MS Dhoni), and Virat Kohli. It would be an honour to spend even an hour with any of them!," Manu Bhaker told Cosmopolitan.

Interestingly, despite her close camaraderie with javelin star Neeraj Chopra, Bhaker did not mention him among her top choices.

Reflecting on her career and aspirations, Manu Bhaker expressed a strong desire to elevate Indian sports on the global stage. "I want to see India win more medals and make a significant impact in international events," she stated. 

Manu Bhaker also emphasized her commitment to supporting and mentoring emerging athletes, sharing her experiences and knowledge to foster their growth.

Addressing societal challenges, Bhaker spoke about the need for change in how women in sports are supported. "Parents need to encourage and protect their daughters, helping them build confidence and strength," she said. She also highlighted the importance of education and the role of family in shaping the future of female athletes.

 

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 05:40 PM IST
