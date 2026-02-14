Marc Guehi scores debut goal as Manchester City beat Salford 2-0 in FA Cup clash

Manchester City secured their spot in the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-0 victory over League Two side Salford City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Premier League giants, fielding a rotated squad under Pep Guardiola, relied on an early own goal and a late strike from January signing Marc Guehi to overcome a spirited Salford performance.

This result marks a contrast to last season's dominant 8-0 thrashing of the same opponents in the third round, highlighting City's occasional struggles despite their superiority in possession.

Early own goal sets the tone The breakthrough arrived quickly in the sixth minute. Rayan Ait-Nouri delivered a dangerous cross from the left, and Salford defender Alfie Dorrington unfortunately turned the ball into his own net under pressure. The own goal gave Guardiola's second-string side an ideal start, easing any early nerves in what could have been a tricky cup tie.

Salford, managed impressively against higher opposition, refused to crumble. They pushed forward and forced Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford into several key saves, keeping the scoreline tight for much of the match.

Marc Guehi seals the win with debut strike The contest remained in the balance until substitute Marc Guehi settled matters in the 81st minute. Rayan Cherki floated a dangerous delivery into the box, which Salford goalkeeper Matty Young pushed straight back into the danger area. Guehi reacted quickest, calmly slotting the loose ball home from close range to claim his first goal in Manchester City colours.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who completed his £20 million move from Crystal Palace in January, was eligible for this tie due to updated FA Cup regulations on cup-tied players. Just weeks earlier, he had been part of Palace’s squad during their stunning third-round exit to non-league Macclesfield.

Guehi’s strike not only sealed progression but also provided a timely boost for the defender as he settles into life at the Etihad.

Rotation strategy pays off despite uneven display Pep Guardiola’s decision to rest several first-team regulars yielded results in terms of squad management, yet the performance lacked the usual fluency seen in Premier League matches. Youngsters and fringe players showed promise, with moments of quality from Ait-Nouri and Cherki, but City were unable to replicate the ruthless edge of last season’s 8-0 demolition of the same opponents.

Salford deserve credit for their organisation and bravery, pushing the Premier League leaders harder than many expected and proving once again why the FA Cup remains one of football’s most captivating competitions.