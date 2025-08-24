Marc Marquez dominates Hungarian MotoGP; claims seventh consecutive win

Marc Marquez delivered a commanding performance at the Balaton Park Circuit, winning the Hungarian Grand Prix and securing his seventh consecutive win. The Ducati star’s triumph has further solidified his lead in the MotoGP championship, now standing at an impressive 175 points.

A thrilling race start The race began with high drama as pole-sitter Marquez lost the lead on the opening lap. Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi surged ahead at turn two, capitalizing on a moment of contact with Marquez that slowed the Spaniard and dropped him to fourth.

Reflecting on the incident, Marquez noted, “Luckily for both of us, I was able to save the crash, and he just continued his way. But from that point, the race changed a bit.” Despite the setback, Marquez’s choice of medium compound tyres proved advantageous, setting the stage for a remarkable comeback.

Strategic tyre choice While Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli opted for soft rear tyres, Marquez’s medium compound allowed him to maintain consistent performance as the race progressed. Once his tyres reached optimal temperature, Marquez swiftly climbed the ranks, overtaking Morbidelli and closing the gap to Bezzecchi. KTM’s Pedro Acosta also capitalized on the soft tyre struggles, smoothly overtaking Morbidelli to secure third place.

By lap 11, Marquez made his move. Using Bezzecchi’s slipstream, he reclaimed the lead with a decisive overtake, later explaining, “When I saw that the soft rear tyres started to drop, I was with the medium, I started to attack. I had a super nice rhythm. I was flowing on the track.” From there, Marquez pulled away, showcasing his trademark fluidity and control.

Acosta vs Bezzecchi battle Pedro Acosta, in his second MotoGP season, delivered an impressive performance, overtaking Bezzecchi on lap 16 to secure second place. Despite his strong pace, Acosta couldn’t close the three-second gap to Marquez, who found an extra gear in the closing laps.

Bezzecchi admitted, “I needed the extra grip from the soft tyre in braking, so I risked it with the soft. But for us, maybe it was better to use the medium.”

Acosta, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to his team, who worked until 2 AM to rebuild his bike after a qualifying crash, saying, “I just want to thank every one of them.”

Other important details about the race Reigning champion Jorge Martin, starting from 16th due to ongoing injury recovery, showed resilience by setting the fastest lap and finishing fourth—his best result since returning to Aprilia. The result signals a promising return to form for Martin, while Marquez’s brother, Alex Marquez, struggled after an early crash, finishing 14th and losing ground in the championship race.