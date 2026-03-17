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March Madness schedule: Full NCAA tournament 2026 dates, times, locations and more

March Madness schedule: This year's NCAA tournament promises non-stop drama, from underdog upsets to high-stakes clashes in the Final Four. Here are all the details.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated17 Mar 2026, 08:49 PM IST
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March Madness schedule
March Madness schedule(Getty Images via AFP)

The 2026 NCAA Tournament has arrived, delivering the excitement of March Madness to college basketball fans nationwide. With the bracket set following Selection Sunday on March 15, 68 teams are battling for the national championship. The action kicks off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, and builds to a thrilling climax at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

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This year's tournament promises non-stop drama, from underdog upsets in the early rounds to high-stakes clashes in the Final Four. Here is the complete schedule.

First Four: Play-in action in Dayton

The tournament begins Tuesday, March 17, at UD Arena in Dayton, where the lowest seeds fight for a spot in the main bracket.

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Tuesday, March 17

6:40 PM ET: (16) UMBC vs. (16) Howard

9:15 PM ET: (11) Texas vs. (11) NC State

Wednesday, March 18

6:40 PM ET: (16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Lehigh

9:15 PM ET: (11) Miami (Ohio) vs. (11) SMU

These games set the stage for the full 64-team field.

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First round: March 19-20 Madness begins

Thursday and Friday feature a packed slate of first-round games at eight sites: Buffalo, Greenville, Oklahoma City, Portland, Tampa, Philadelphia, San Diego, and St. Louis.

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Key Thursday, March 19 matchups include:

12:15 PM ET: (9) TCU vs. (8) Ohio State

2:50 PM ET: (16) Siena vs. (1) Duke

7:10 PM ET: UMBC/Howard winner vs. (1) Michigan

Friday, March 20 highlights:

12:15 PM. ET: (10) Santa Clara vs. (7) Kentucky

1:35 PM ET: (16) LIU vs. (1) Arizona

9:45 PM ET: (13) Cal Baptist vs. (4) Kansas

Expect Cinderella stories and powerhouse performances as teams advance.

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Second round, Sweet 16, and Elite Eight

The second round takes place March 21-22 at the same first-round sites, with games starting around 12:10 PM ET each day.

Regional semifinals (Sweet 16) follow on March 26 in Houston and San Jose, and March 27 in Chicago and Washington DC, tipping off at 7:10 PM ET.

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Elite Eight action concludes the regionals: March 28 in Houston and San Jose (6:09 PM ET start), and March 29 in Chicago and Washington DC. (2:15 PM ET start).

Final Four and championship in Indianapolis

The Final Four arrives Saturday, April 4, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with semifinals starting at 6:09 PM ET.

The national championship game caps the tournament Monday, April 6, tipping off at 8:50 PM ET.

This marks a historic moment for Indianapolis, hosting the crowning event in a venue known for epic atmospheres.

FAQs

When does the 2026 NCAA Tournament start and end?

It began with First Four games on March 17 in Dayton, Ohio. The main bracket (First Round) runs March 19-20. The tournament concludes with the national championship game on Monday, April 6, 2026.

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How many teams are in the 2026 March Madness bracket?

68 teams total. The First Four reduces the field to 64, then it’s single-elimination down to one champion.

Which sites host regional semifinals and finals?

Houston (Toyota Center)

San Jose (SAP Center)

Chicago (United Center)

Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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