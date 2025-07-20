Marcus Rashford in final talks to join Barcelona on loan: Report

Barcelona are reportedly making significant progress in their pursuit of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to The Athletic.

Advertisement

Insiders told ESPN that the 27-year-old England forward is on the verge to sign a season-long loan move to Barcelona. This comes after he received an approval from his current side to start talks with the La Liga champions.

Marcus Rashford’s potential Barcelona move: What to know An offer has been made from Barcelona's side via intermediaries to add Rashford to its roster on loan during the next season. The proposal has an option to buy the forward.

As of now, the deal has not been finalized, but the talks between the two sides are believed to be in the final stages, The Athletic reported.

If all goes well, the transfer could see the LaLiga side covering up the player's full salary for the entire duration of the temporary switch.

Advertisement

While at the Manchester United camp, Rashford did train away from the first-team squad during the past two weeks. Coach Ruben Amorim informed him that he did not feature in his plans at Old Trafford.

Rashford was out on loan to Aston Villa for six months during the last season. However, this did not end up being a permanent transfer at the pre-agreed fee of $53.6 million, ESPN states.

Rashford has looked forward to a switch to Barcelona ever since the possibility of such a transfer came up in January this year.

For a long time, Barcelona has been looking forward to adding an attacker, who holds the capability to operate in wide areas. The left-wing position was looked upon as a major priority for them when they were considered short of options towards the end of the last season.

Advertisement

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has spoken to Rashford and even approved his arrival to the squad.

For now, Rashford has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, which allows him to earn a whopping £325,000 ($4,35,890) per week, making him one of the top earners in Manchester United. He has appeared in 426 games and scored 138 goals after making his debut with the club in February 2016 at the age of 18.

He helped the side bag the Europa League as well as two FA Cup and Carabao Cup wins. He last appeared in the side in December 2024 when it played against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

During the winter window of the 2024-25 season, Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan. He scored four goals for the side and made 17 appearances in total.

Advertisement

FAQs 1. Has Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona? A deal has not been finalized yet, but he is expected to move to the LaLiga side.

2. How many goals did Marcus Rashford score for Manchester United? He scored 138 goals in 426 games.