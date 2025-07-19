Marcus Rashford’s transfer: Barcelona advancing move with Manchester United's star forward'

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United’s star forward, is set to make a significant career shift, with Barcelona advancing move to secure him. The 27-year-old England international has expressed a strong desire to join the Spanish giants, which aligns with his ambition for a fresh challenge.

Details about the potential deal According to reports from The Athletic, Barcelona have tabled an offer through intermediaries for an initial loan deal for the 2025-26 season, with an option to buy the player permanently. While the deal is not yet finalized, negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

Marcus Rashford’s journey Marcus Rashford’s potential departure from Manchester United follows a turbulent period at Old Trafford. After being sidelined by United’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, in December 2024, Rashford publicly hinted at wanting to join a new team. His strained relationship with Amorim has led to his exclusion from the first-team squad, with the player training separately alongside four other teammates.

Rashford earns around £325,000 per week, making him one of United’s highest-paid players. He has reportedly accepted that his future lies away from the club while Amorim remains in charge.

The forward spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa, where he showcased his versatility. In 17 appearances, Rashford scored four goals and provided six assists under Unai Emery’s guidance. However, a hamstring injury in April cut his campaign short, forcing him to miss Villa’s final four matches and resulting in his omission from England’s national team for upcoming fixtures against Andorra and Senegal.

Barcelona's strategy Barcelona’s interest in Rashford is driven by their need for an attacker capable of playing both as a winger and a central forward. Head coach Hansi Flick has prioritized strengthening the left-wing position, which was identified as a weak spot last season.

Flick has personally spoken with Rashford and given his approval for the transfer, as he will be fit for Barcelona’s 4-3-3 system.

“We’re looking to add quality and versatility in wide areas,” Flick said earlier this summer, emphasizing his desire to bolster the squad with players like Rashford, who can adapt across multiple roles.

Impact on Manchester United For Manchester United, Rashford’s potential exit could provide significant financial relief. With over £130 million already invested in new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, United need to fund further squad reinforcements through player departures.

Rashford's exit, even on loan, would ease the burden of his hefty £325,000 weekly salary, second only to Casemiro’s wages at the club.

What’s next for Marcus Rashford? As talks progress, Rashford’s move to Barcelona appears increasingly likely. The deal represents a chance for the forward to reignite his career at one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.