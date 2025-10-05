Mark Sanchez stabbed in Indianapolis - who stabbed? Where is Mark? Is he alive? - 10 updates

Former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis early on Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

The 38-year-old, best known for his time with the New York Jets, was found with serious injuries following an altercation near West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue. Authorities confirmed that Sanchez was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition but is now reported to be stable and recovering.

2. Police responded to a late-night emergency call The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed they received a call around 12:30 AM regarding a “disturbance in an alley.” When officers arrived, they found two injured men, one of whom was later identified as Sanchez.

3. Sanchez initially in critical condition, now stable The 38-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. However, FOX Sports later confirmed that Sanchez has since stabilised and is now recovering under medical care.

4. A suspect has been detained According to local outlet WTHR, one suspect was detained at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the individual’s name, but early reports indicate that police believe this was an isolated incident, not a random attack.

5. Second person also injured in the altercation Police confirmed that another man suffered lacerations during the confrontation. Both individuals involved have been identified, though their relationship to Sanchez remains unclear.

6. Surveillance footage under review Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to determine what led to the violent altercation. The motive remains unknown as of Saturday evening.

7. FOX Sports issues official statement In a social media post, FOX Sports said:

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

8. Sanchez was in Indianapolis for broadcasting duties Sanchez had travelled to Indianapolis to cover the Colts vs. Raiders NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was scheduled to join Chris Myers and Kristina Pink in the broadcast booth for FOX Sports on Sunday.

9. Police rule out broader threat to the public The IMPD stressed that this was an isolated disturbance involving two adult males, reassuring the public that there was no ongoing threat in the area.