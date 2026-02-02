Kansas City Roos hire former Maryland coach Mark Turgeon in major Summit League coup

The Kansas City Roos have made a significant addition to their men's basketball program, naming Mark Turgeon as head coach for the 2026-27 season. The university announced on Sunday (February 1), following an aggressive pursuit by Athletic Director Brandon Martin. Turgeon, a seasoned leader with extensive experience in high-profile conferences, joins on a five-year contract and will begin after the current campaign concludes.

Mark Turgeon's career and regional ties Mark Turgeon, who will turn 61 on February 5, holds a career coaching record of 479-275 spanning more than 23 seasons. A native of Topeka, Kansas, he played collegiately at the University of Kansas, serving as team captain and participating in four consecutive NCAA Tournaments during the 1980s. His return to the Midwest represents a homecoming, strengthened by family connections. Notably, he plans to bring his son, Will Turgeon, onto the coaching staff.

Turgeon launched his head coaching career at Jacksonville State before elevating his reputation at Wichita State, where he secured a Sweet 16 berth in 2006. He then directed Texas A&M to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2007 to 2011. His tenure at Maryland from 2011 to 2021 included five NCAA bids in nine full seasons, Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2015, and a 24-7 squad in 2020 that missed the canceled tournament due to the pandemic. Turgeon resigned from Maryland in December 2021 amid program challenges.

After more than four years away from coaching, Turgeon returns with a resume featuring 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and consistent program development.

Kansas City Roos' strategy The Kansas City Roos, competing in the Summit League and rebranded from UMKC, have never qualified for the NCAA Tournament since transitioning to Division I in the late 1980s. The current squad stands at 4-18 under interim direction, following the January announcement that Marvin Menzies would depart at season's end after four years.

Athletic Director Brandon Martin targeted Turgeon intently in recent weeks, recognizing his potential to transform the program. This hire stands out as one of the strongest for a mid-major team in the early 2026 coaching cycle, providing immediate expertise and credibility.