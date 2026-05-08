Marlins option Graham Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville, recall Heriberto Hernández

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins optioned infielder Graham Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville and recalled outfielder Heriberto Hernández amid several roster moves Thursday.

Left-hander Dax Fulton was also optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville, while right-hander Stephen Jones was recalled.

Pauley was a solid contributor for the Marlins last year but hasn't produced much offensively in 2026, batting .173 with 19 strikeouts. He's hitless in his past 17 at-bats.

“Offensively, he just hasn’t performed as well as either side has hoped coming into this year,” said Marlins manager Clayton McCullough. “Certainly we still believe in Graham as a player. Felt like it was the best thing for him to go down to Jacksonville and try to get himself going a little bit.”

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Pauley is the second contributor from last season to receive a demotion this week after slumping catcher Agustín Ramírez was sent to the minors on Monday.

Connor Norby and Javier Sanoja will likely get more time at third base, but McCullough added other players will get more opportunities, including infielder Leo Jimenez, who was acquired by Miami from Toronto in March but has just 21 plate appearances.

“We like Leo — just the way things stood, there were guys ahead of him,” McCullough said, adding: “now's a chance to see Leo with a little bit more regularity. I think that position will open up for some other guys to get some at-bats.”

Hernández also had a slow start to the 2026 season before being optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on April 27. He hit .266 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs last year but was batting .159 with no homers in 63 at bats this year.

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The Marlins as a team have been in a slump. After beginning the season 13-13 and jumping to second in the NL East, Miami has lost eight of its past 11, including four straight games.