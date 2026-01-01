Marseille vs Liverpool: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

UEFA Champions League: Here is everything you need to know about AI predictions, live streaming details, team news, and confirmed lineups for the Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool clash.

Olympique Marseille will lock horns with Liverpool in a highly-awaited clash of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday (January 21). Both teams will be geared up to win to improve their positions in the league phase standings.

Marseille are currently 16th with three wins, three losses, and 9 points. On the other hand, Liverpool are in 11th spot with 12 points (4 wins and two losses).

Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool - Match details

Date: January 21, Wednesday

Time: 8:00 PM GMT / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT | 1:30 AM IST (January 22)

Venue: Orange Vélodrome (Stade Velodrome), Marseille.

Referee: Slavko Vincic

VAR: Christian Dingert

Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool - Confirmed line-ups

Olympique Marseille starting XI: Rulli, Murillo, Pavard, Balerdi, Medina; Tim Weah, Hojbjerg, Kondogbia, Hamed Traore; Amine Gouiri, Greenwood.

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Salah; Ekitike

AI Predictions

ChatGPT: "Liverpool start slight favourites due to their superior European pedigree and tactical discipline, but Marseille’s intensity at the Vélodrome makes this a tricky away test. Expect a tight, high-tempo contest, with Liverpool edging it narrowly or settling for a score draw."

Grok: "Liverpool are favourites to edge this UCL clash at the Orange Velodrome tonight, thanks to their stronger squad depth, Mohamed Salah's return boosting the attack, and a solid unbeaten run. Marseille, under De Zerbi, are dangerous at home with in-form attackers like Greenwood and Aubameyang, but Liverpool's quality should shine through. Prediction: Liverpool win narrowly 3-2 in an entertaining, goal-filled game."

Live streaming details

The Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool clash of the UEFA Champions League will be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States.

In India, the match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Olympique Marseille vs Liverpool: Head-to-head record

Matches won by Olympique Marseille: 2

Matches won by Liverpool: 3

Matches ended in a draw: 1

