Marshawn Kneeland cause of death: What we know as Dallas Cowboys player dies at 24; his agent says ‘shattered’

Marshawn Kneeland, the Dallas Cowboys defensive, passed away on Thursday at the age of 24.

Kneeland was in his second season with the team.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family." the Cowboys said in a statement posted to the team's website.

Marshawn Kneeland cause of death So far, there are no details available about the cause of death. His death comes three days after he scored his first career touchdown.

Kneeland's family or his agent have not issued any statement about the cause of death.

In a statement, the Cowboys said that as a rookie in 2024, Kneeland missed six games due to injury, but still played in 11 games with one start. However, it is not known what injury it was.

Shattered, says Kneeland's agent In an Instagram post, the former Western Michigan player's agent Jonathan Perzley said that he was shattered to confirm about Kneeland's death.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” he wrote. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

National Football League expresses condolence In a post on X, the National Football League said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates.”

Social media users also reacted to the news of Kneeland's passing.

“A reminder of how short life is, and that tomorrow is promised to no one… Monday night Marshawn Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown… less than 72 hours later, the Cowboys announced that he’s passed away,” said Sports producer Tom Hunsicker.

“This was him on Monday night scoring a touchdown, life is so unexpected,” said another user, posting a video