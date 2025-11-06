Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys DE passes away at 24 in tragic loss

The Dallas Cowboys and the entire NFL are in deep mourning after second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland passed away suddenly on Thursday (November 6) morning. At just 24 years old, Kneeland's untimely death has sent shockwaves through the football world, cutting short a career filled with promise and grit.

Dallas Cowboys' heartbreaking statement The team confirmed the devastating news in an emotional official release. "It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family," the statement read.

Notably, the Cowboys have not revealed the cause of death, respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time.

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, echoed the grief, saying, "I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night." Perzley expressed.

A promising career ended too soon Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft from Western Michigan, Marshawn Kneeland burst onto the scene as a tenacious pass rusher.

In his rookie year, he overcame a knee injury that sidelined him for six games, still managing 17 tackles, two for loss, 13 quarterback pressures, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery.

This season, despite missing two games due to injury, Kneeland registered 15 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and six QB hurries in seven appearances.

His standout moment came just days ago in a Monday night loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where he scooped up a blocked punt for his first career touchdown, a joyous celebration now overshadowed by sorrow.

Back in college, Kneeland dominated with 27.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass deflections over 38 games. He earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors in 2023 after a stellar senior year with 57 tackles and 4.5 sacks in nine contests. His high school days at Godwin Heights in Wyoming, Michigan, saw him set records for tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss.

NFL community mourns loss of Marshawn Kneeland The league quickly responded, with the NFL issuing a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates.”

The Cowboys organization is providing counseling support to players and staff as they process the loss during their bye week, with practice resuming Monday.