Martha Stewart becomes minority owner of Swansea City FC alongside Snoop Dogg and Luka Modric

American lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has officially become a minority owner of Swansea City FC, just days after witnessing the club's dramatic 2-1 victory over Wrexham from the stands. The 84-year-old billionaire, famed for her homemaking empire, joins close friend Snoop Dogg and Croatian star Luka Modric in the Championship side's growing list of celebrity investors.

Announcement and details Swansea City's majority owners, Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, confirmed the news in a Christmas update on the club's website. They revealed that Stewart, a close friend of fellow investor Snoop Dogg, attended the Swans' thrilling 2-1 victory over Wrexham on December 19 as a guest and left as a minority co-owner.

"I am sure many of you will have seen that Martha Stewart was among those in attendance. Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest," Swansea City owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen mentioned in a release.

"But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club," the statement added.

“We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.”

The exact size of Stewart's stake remains undisclosed, similar to those of Snoop Dogg and Luka Modric, who joined earlier in 2025.

Celebrity connections and club strategy Martha Stewart's investment builds on her longstanding friendship with Snoop Dogg. The pair have collaborated on TV shows, Super Bowl ads, and even commentated together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She joins the rapper and AC Milan midfielder Luka Modric as minority owners. Cravatt and Cohen emphasized the boost in global visibility: “the increased exposure and increased visibility we have as a club following the additions of Snoop and Luka to our ownership group.”

Swansea, under American control since 2016 and fully led by Cravatt and Cohen since late 2024, aims to raise its profile to generate more revenue within EFL profit and sustainability rules.

On-Field outlook Despite the star power, fans shouldn't expect big spending soon. The owners noted, “We do not expect the January window to be a particularly busy one for Swansea City” under head coach Vitor Matos, citing his success with young talent.