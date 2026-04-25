Martínez hits 2 homers as Guardians beat Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Angel Martínez went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, Daniel Schneemann added the first leadoff homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 on Friday night.

All three home runs came off Toronto’s Max Scherzer (1-3), who allowed seven runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings, his fourth straight winless outing. It’s the third time in five starts this season that Scherzer has failed to complete three innings.

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Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (4-1) allowed six runs and seven hits in six innings for his fourth win in five starts. He walked two and struck out four.

Hunter Gaddis pitched the seventh, Erik Sabrowski worked the eighth and Cade Smith finished for his sixth save in eight chances.

BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II delivered a two-run double as a pinch-hitter after being scratched from the starting lineup with an ailing quad, and Atlanta piled more misery on Philadelphia with a victory that sent the Phillies to their 10th straight loss.

Despite homers from Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, the two-time reigning NL East champion Phillies dropped 10 1/2 games behind the first-place Braves with the season not even a month old. Atlanta has won nine of 10 for the best record in the majors (19-8).

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Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a two-run homer for the Braves, but it was Harris who delivered the biggest hit on a night when it appeared he wouldn’t play at all.

RAYS 6, TWINS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda each hit two home runs, and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota to take the first game of the series.

Caminero hit his seventh of the year, a solo shot to center field in the second inning. He added a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 6-1.

Aranda’s home runs came in the fourth and sixth innings. Chandler Simpson and Nick Fortes both scored runs.

Brooks Lee hit a home run for the Twins in the fifth.

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ORIOLES 10, RED SOX 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and drove in six runs as the Orioles routed Boston.

Baltimore hit five of its homers off Boston starter Brayan Bello.

Coby Mayo homered for a career-best third straight game. Gunnar Henderson and Dylan Beavers also went deep during a three-homer, four-run first inning for the Orioles.

Samuel Basallo added a third-inning solo shot as part of 13 Baltimore hits in 3 1/3 innings against Bello (1-3), who had never allowed more than three homers or 10 hits in 104 previous MLB outings.

Wilyer Abreu homered for the Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer doubled in a run and Cedanne Rafaela added an RBI groundout.

ROCKIES 4, METS 3

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NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Lorenzen induced three double-play grounders in seven efficient innings and Colorado held off New York.

Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double off starter Freddy Peralta (1-3) in the sixth, and Troy Johnston added a two-run single against Sean Manaea in the seventh to help Colorado end an eight-game losing streak to the Mets.

New York had won two in a row following a 12-game skid that was the team’s longest since August 2002.

Brett Baty had a two-run single that shaved New York’s deficit to 4-3 in the eighth, but Mark Vientos lined into an inning-ending double play with two runners aboard.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Skenes had a perfect game into the seventh inning, Konnor Griffin hit his first career home run on his 20th birthday and drove in three runs to help Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee.

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Skenes (4-1), the NL Cy Young winner, didn’t allow a base runner until Jake Bauers’ sharp single to right with two outs in the seventh. He was vying to become the first pitcher to throw a perfect game in American Family Field, previously known as Miller Park, which opened in 2001. There have been two no-hitters.

Skenes gave up one hit over seven shutout innings. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. He threw 93 pitches — 62 for strikes.