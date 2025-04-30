Mary Kom confirms divorce with Onkholer Kom, champion boxer calls reports of affair with Hitesh Chaudhary ‘baseless’

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom has confirmed her divorce with Onkholer Kom on Wednesday through a legal statement issued by her advocate and also called the rumours of her affair with Hitesh Chaudhary ‘baseless’. In the legal statement, Mary Kom stated December 20, 2023 as her official divorce date with Onkholer, popularly known as Onler.

The announcement from the world champion boxer came amid growing speculation on social media about her affair with Hitesh Chaudhary who is believed to a business associate of the Olympic bronze medallist. Mary Kom and Chaudhary were caught hand-in-hand on publicm leading to the speculations.

However, Mary Kom clarified that she has been single for the past two years and is not involved in any extramarital affairs with Chaudhary.

“In the light of these speculative and incorrect media reports, I wish to issue the following clarifications: Ms. M.C. Mary Kom and Mr. Onkholer (Onler) Kom are no longer married and they have finalized their divorce by mutual consent under KOM CUSTOMARY LAW on December 20 2023, in the presence of both family members and leaders of the clan as the adjudicating authorities." the statement read.

“The rumours regarding my client’s relationship involvement with Mr. Hitesh Chaudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband, are categorically denied and should not be propagated by any media platform," it added.

Mary Kom asks media not to interfere in personal life The 42-year-old also refrained media outlets from interfering in her personal life. “Over the past two years, my client has been going through a deeply challenging time in her personal life, especially with her ex-husband. During this difficult hour, my client requests her friends, fans, and well-wishers to kindly give her the space and privacy she needs to navigate this difficult time.

"This notice serves as a formal request for all media entities, in all forms, to refrain from making baseless speculations about my client," the statement continued. “It is imperative that the media respects Mary Kom’s privacy and personal space. One press conference at Manipur has already been done to this effect.