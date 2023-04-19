Ghost of match-fixing? Mohammed Siraj says a man approached him for 'insider' information2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj has alleged that a man approached him, seeking ‘inside’ information after losing money while betting on a match
India pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) about a man who wanted inside information after losing money while betting. Siraj was approached during the ODI series between India and Australia in March and he immediately reported the matter to Anti-Corruption Unit officials on Wednesday.
