In international cricket too, Siraj has had a wonderful year so far. He has taken 19 wickets so far in eight ODIs for India this year at an average of 13.21 and an economy rate of 4.61. His best bowling figures in ODIs this year are 4/32. Siraj's brilliant performances also earned him the crown of number one bowler in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings among bowlers. He is the highest-wicket taker in ODIs for India and among ICC's full-member countries so far this year.