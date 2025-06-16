Matthew Hayden backs India for Test Series win, says 'I don't think England bowlers are that good'

India is set to play a five-match Test series in England starting on June 20. Ahead of the tour, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has expressed his support for the young Indian squad. Despite experts favouring the hosts, according to Hayden, Shubman Gill-led team can prove the doubters wrong.

Team India’s transition phase After the retirement of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s Test team is in a rebuilding phase. The absence of experienced pacer Mohammed Shami due to fitness issues further complicates the situation.

The 18-man squad, captained by 25-year-old Shubman Gill, is relatively inexperienced, raising concerns about their ability to compete in England’s tough conditions. However, Hayden remains optimistic about their potential.

Hayden’s take on England’s Bowling Matthew Hayden downplayed the strength of England’s bowling attack, citing their own challenges with injuries and retirements.

"I don't think England bowlers are that good, they have got a number of injuries and a number of retirees as well, that will be the challenge," Hayden opined while speaking on JioHotstar.

"The northern Test matches when it's zipping around that will be key, win that one and it could well be a series that goes India's way," he added.

He also emphasized that India could take advantage of tough venues like Leeds and Manchester, where conditions favour swing and seam.

England’s injury woes England’s bowling unit is indeed depleted for the series opener at Headingley, Leeds.

Key pacers Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, and Gus Atkinson have been ruled out of the first Test due to injuries.

Wood is recovering from knee surgery and may miss the first three matches. Archer, on the other hand, is nursing a thumb injury and could return for the second Test. Atkinson’s hamstring issue leaves his availability uncertain.

England’s pace attack for the first Test includes Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Jamie Overton. Shoaib Bashir is the only specialist spinner, with part-time options in Joe Root and Jacob Bethell.

England full squad for the first Test match Ben Stokes (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.