Maupin, Collins score 17 each and No. 17 Texas Tech women top Cincinnati 71-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bailey Maupin scored 17 points, Snudda Collins added 17 off the bench and No. 17 Texas Tech defeated Cincinnati 71-60 on Saturday to remain one of four undefeated teams in Division I.

Texas Tech, No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Vanderbilt are the only remaining undefeated teams. UConn, Texas and Vanderbilt all play on Sunday.

The Lady Raiders’ 18-0 record extends the best start in program history.

Texas Tech (5-0 Big 12) led 56-52 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the game before Maupin and Denae Fritz buried back-to-back 3-pointers for a 10-point lead with just under 4 minutes left.

Advertisement

Fritz scored 13 points and she and Jalynn Bristow each hit three of Texas Tech's 10 3-pointers. Bristow had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Caliyah DeVillasee scored 14 points, Mya Perry 12 and Reagan Jackson and Kylie Torrence 10 each for the Bearcats (6-11, 1-4), who defeated No. 11 Iowa State 71-63 last time out.

Cincinnati, which hadn't lost to Texas Tech in their three previous matchups, led 11-8 after one quarter before Texas Tech caught fire in the second period.

The Lady Raiders hit 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second quarter and outscored the Bearcats 32-12 for a 40-23 halftime lead. Texas Tech went cold again in the third quarter and Cincinnati closed the gap to 47-37 heading to the fourth.

Advertisement

Texas Tech's Stephanie Okechukwa, a 7-foot-1, 21-year-old from Nigeria, did not play after just recently receiving clearance from the NCAA. When she takes the court she will be one of the tallest woman players in college basketball history.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders return home to play Houston on Tuesday.

Cincinnati: at Central Florida on Wednesday.

___