Max Kepler faces 80-game suspension for positive drug test; all you need to know

Major League Baseball (MLB) delivered a major blow to free-agent outfielder Max Kepler on Friday (January 9), announcing an 80-game suspension for violating the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The details of the suspension and timeline The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball revealed that Kepler tested positive for Epitrenbolone, a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. This substance falls under MLB's list of prohibited performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). For a first-time offense involving PEDs, the standard penalty is an 80-game ban.

Advertisement

Since Kepler is currently a free agent, the suspension does not start until he signs with a new team for the 2026 season. Once signed, he will miss the first roughly half of the regular season and remain ineligible for any postseason play that year, even if his new club reaches the playoffs.

Max Kepler's form The 32-year-old spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Phillies on a one-year, $10 million contract after a decade with the Minnesota Twins. His time in Philly was underwhelming. He slashed .216/.300/.391 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs across 127 games.

Over his 11-year MLB career, Max Kepler owns a lifetime line of .235/.316/.425 with 179 homers and 560 RBIs. His standout season came in 2019 with Minnesota, when he blasted a career-high 36 home runs, drove in 90 runs, and posted an .855 OPS.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who is Josh Elander? Tennessee Vols name longtime assistant as new head baseball

What this means for Max Kepler's future Coming off a down year and now hit with this suspension, Max Kepler's market value takes a significant hit. He was already viewed as a depth option in a thin outfield free-agent class. Teams seeking corner outfield help may now turn to alternatives like Harrison Bader, Austin Hays, or Mike Tauchman.

Notably, Max Kepler won't play until around late July if signed early, and the postseason ban could deter contenders. For rebuilding clubs, it might offer a low-risk, midseason addition, but overall earning power looks reduced. Kepler's career WAR stands at 20.6, highlighting his solid but not elite contributions.

FAQs 1. What did Max Kepler test positive for? Epitrenbolone (a metabolite of the banned steroid trenbolone). He received the standard first-time MLB PED penalty, an 80-game suspension.

Advertisement

2. When does the suspension start? Since Max Kepler is a free agent, the suspension begins only after he signs a 2026 contract. He will miss about the first half of the season and be ineligible for the 2026 postseason.