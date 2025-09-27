Max Verstappen dominates Nurburgring in remarkable GT3 debut victory

Max Verstappen, the Formula 1 world champion, showcased his versatility by clinching a remarkable victory in his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring. Teaming up with Chris Lulham in the Ferrari 296 GT3, the duo dominated the four-hour race around the iconic ‘Green Hell,’ leaving fans and competitors in awe.

A commanding start for Max Verstappen The race began under tricky conditions, with mist and rain complicating the qualifying session. Verstappen, piloting the #31 Ferrari for Verstappen, secured third on the grid. However, once the race started, he wasted no time.

Taking advantage of the rolling start, Verstappen surged into the lead, overtaking rivals with precision and confidence. His early dominance set the tone for the race, as he steadily pulled away from the #6 Ford Mustang, driven by Nurburgring veteran Frank Stippler.

Verstappen’s opening stint was spectacular. He maintained a pace and navigated the demanding 25.378-kilometer Nordschleife with ease. By the time he handed over the car to Lulham after two hours, Verstappen had built a commanding lead of 1 minute and 10 seconds.

Chris Lulham seals the deal Chris Lulham took the wheel for the final two hours, tasked with preserving the lead. Despite challenges from yellow flags and slow zones, which slightly eroded their advantage, Lulham drove a composed race. The Verstappen-Lulham duo crossed the finish line after 28 laps, securing a commanding victory by over 20 seconds.

A milestone for Verstappen and a return for Mardenborough The victory marked a significant milestone for Verstappen, who added a GT3 win to his illustrious career. Meanwhile, the #9 Ford Mustang, featuring British driver Jann Mardenborough, claimed a hard-fought second place. For Mardenborough, this race was an emotional return to the Nurburgring, his first since a tragic 2015 accident that claimed a spectator’s life when his car flipped over a catch-fencing barrier.