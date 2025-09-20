The one person in F1 that Max Verstappen actually listens to
Joshua Robinson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Sept 2025, 06:40 pm IST
Summary
The only thing Max Verstappen can hear over the roar of his 200 mph engine is the British accent in his ear. It belongs to Gianpiero Lambiase, and he’s the closest thing Verstappen has to a co-pilot.
From the moment that Max Verstappen buckles his seat belt, closes his visor, and feels the first revs of his engine vibrate through the chassis and into his bones, he is completely alone at the wheel of his Formula One machine.
