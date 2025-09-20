The one person in F1 that Max Verstappen actually listens to

The pair didn’t speak for three or four days after that. By the time they had cooled off, Verstappen and Lambiase were able to clear the air and get back to work. It wasn’t their first disagreement, and they knew it would be far from their last. Lambiase admits that he gets carried away, too. Instead of talking Verstappen off the ledge, he needles him a little more. And like anyone in a long-term relationship, he can detect a change of mood in the cadence of his voice.