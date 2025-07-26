Max Verstappen pips Oscar Piastri to secure win in Belgian GP sprint race; powers Red Bull’s new era

Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance at the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race, securing a significant victory for Red Bull in their first race without Christian Horner as team principal. The reigning world champion pipped McLaren’s Oscar Piastri on the opening lap and fended off both Piastri and teammate Lando Norris to claim the win.

Advertisement

This win marked Red Bull’s first non-Horner-led triumph since 2005, setting an optimistic start for the team under new leadership.

What happened during the F1 sprint race? Max Verstappen’s race began with a critical move at Turn 5, where he capitalized on a slipstream down the Kemmel Straight to overtake Piastri after the La Source hairpin.

“The start was the only opportunity we had against them, and we got it,” Verstappen said post-race."

“It was playing cat and mouse with DRS and battery usage. The whole race was within seven tenths, so I couldn’t afford to make big mistakes,” he added.

The sprint format, a shorter 15-lap race introduced in 2021, awards points to the top eight finishers. Verstappen earned eight points, with Piastri taking seven and Norris securing six. This result saw Piastri extend his championship lead over Norris to nine points, while Verstappen remains 68 points behind the leader.

Advertisement

Red Bull’s new chapter under Laurent Mekies The race marked the debut of Laurent Mekies as Red Bull’s CEO and team principal, following Horner’s departure two weeks ago.

Mekies praised Verstappen’s performance, saying, “Very, very impressive defense, very well controlled. You didn’t leave anything on the table there.”

This victory will serve as a strong boost for Red Bull after a turbulent period.

Also Read | Who is Christian Horner? Redbull sacks longtime F1 team principal

McLaren’s close pursuit Despite losing the lead early, Oscar Piastri remained a constant threat, staying within seven-tenths of Verstappen for much of the race. His multiple attempts to use DRS on the Kemmel Straight fell short of a decisive overtake.

Lando Norris, on the other hand, kept pace to secure third, ensuring McLaren remained competitive in the championship fight. The close battle among the top three highlighted the intense rivalry between Red Bull and McLaren.

Advertisement

Struggles for Ferrari and Mercedes Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished over seven seconds behind Verstappen, unable to challenge the leading trio. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, struggled after a Q1 spin on Friday, finishing a disappointing 15th. Mercedes also faced challenges, with George Russell in 12th and Andrea Kimi Antonelli in 17th, leaving the team pointless in the sprint.