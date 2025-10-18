Max Verstappen wins dramatic United States GP sprint as McLaren's title rivals crash out

Max Verstappen seized a golden opportunity to strengthen his championship hopes at the US Grand Prix sprint race, clinching victory in a dramatic event that saw McLaren’s title contenders, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, crash out on the opening lap. The chaotic race, held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Circuit of the Americas, reshaped the championship landscape and handed Verstappen a crucial points boost.

Details about McLaren’s crash The race began with high tension as McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris battled for position into Turn 1. Piastri, starting strongly but positioned on the outside, attempted to cut back inside Norris, who ran deep into the corner to defend his place. Meanwhile, Sauber’s Nico Hülkenberg, trying to capitalize on the inside line, made contact with Piastri’s car. The collision sent Piastri’s McLaren into Norris, resulting in race-ending damage for both drivers. Hülkenberg also suffered, losing his front wing and dropping to the back of the field.

The incident echoed a similar clash between the McLaren duo two weeks prior at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Norris faced blame and undisclosed “consequences” from the team. The FIA stewards, in line with their policy on first-lap incidents, did not investigate the collision.

Max Verstappen capitalizes on chaos Starting from pole, Max Verstappen avoided the Turn 1 mayhem and led the field after a five-lap safety car period to clear debris. Despite a bold but unsuccessful overtaking attempt by Mercedes’ George Russell on Lap 8, which saw both drivers run off-track, Verstappen maintained control. He built a two-second lead over Russell and held it until a late safety car, triggered by a collision between Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon, brought the race to a cautious close. Verstappen’s win earned him eight crucial points, narrowing the gap to championship leader Piastri to 55 points and to Norris to 33 points.

Podium and points shake-up Williams’ Carlos Sainz secured a well-deserved third place, marking his second podium of the season after Azerbaijan. Lewis Hamilton executed a skillful overtake on Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to claim fourth, with Leclerc settling for fifth. Alex Albon took sixth for Williams, while Yuki Tsunoda’s remarkable recovery from the first-corner chaos earned him seventh. Andrea Kimi Antonelli rounded out the points in eighth after Haas’ Oliver Bearman received a penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track.

Championship implications The McLaren collision handed Verstappen a significant advantage in the title race. Entering the sprint, Piastri led Norris by 22 points, with Verstappen 63 points behind the Australian. Verstappen’s victory, coupled with McLaren’s double DNF, has tightened the championship fight.

