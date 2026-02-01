Maxim Naumov honours late parents in emotional short program on Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026

Maxim Naumov, an American figure skater, achieved a deeply meaningful milestone on Tuesday (February 10), making his Winter Olympics debut in the men's short program at Milano Cortina 2026. The 24-year-old delivered a clean, composed performance while carrying the memory of his parents, former world champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, who tragically died in a midair collision in January 2025.

Maxim Naumov's heartfelt tribute through music Maxim Naumov skated to Frederic Chopin's Nocturne No. 20, a serene yet evocative piece that perfectly suited the occasion. He opened confidently with a strong quad Salchow, followed by a triple Axel and a triple Lutz-triple toe combination, staying flawless throughout. His season-best score of 85.65 (47.77 technical elements, 37.88 program components) placed him second in the early standings, just behind Petr Gumenik's 86.72, positioning him solidly among the 29 competitors as favourites like Ilia Malinin prepared to skate.

View full Image Maxim Naumov of the United States competes during the men's figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday. ( AP )

Before starting, the arena's Jumbotron displayed his simple, powerful message: "Mom and Dad, this is for you." In the kiss-and-cry, Naumov held up a cherished photo of himself as a young child with his parents, a gesture that mirrored his emotional moment at the 2026 US Championships, where he received a standing ovation while kissing the image through tears.

Keeping their memory close Maxim Naumov maintains a quiet weekly ritual, spending 30 minutes to an hour reflecting with photos of his parents. "I felt like someone was guiding me along the ice," he shared afterward. “I didn't know whether I was going to cry. All I could do was look up at the sky and say, 'Look what we just did.'”

This debut fulfilled a lifelong family dream. His parents, renowned coaches, always envisioned him reaching the Olympic stage. Their loss came in the devastating crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army helicopter near Washington, DC, killing 67 people, including 28 from the figure skating world returning from a camp.

Overcoming tragedy with resilience NTSB findings pointed to preventable factors, including flawed helicopter routes near active runways, overlooked safety warnings, reliance on visual separation, altitude deviations, faulty equipment, and air traffic control communication failures. Despite the profound grief, Naumov persevered, securing bronze at the 2026 US Nationals and earning his Team USA spot.