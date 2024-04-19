Mayank Yadav's remarkable bowling spells for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IP 2024 have sparked speculation about his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

However, veteran cricketer Tom Moody has cautioned Indian selectors against making knee-jerk reactions.

The pacer has delivered some impressive spells, also bowling the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 so far, reaching a speed of 156.7 km/h. However, subsequent injuries have kept him away from some games in the IPL 2024.

After missing a few games in IPL 2024, Mayank Yadav is hoping to make a comeback against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. His return will pose a major threat to dangerous Chennai batters, who have dominated against the best bowling combinations in the tournament so far.

Ahead of the big clash, former Mumbai Indians coach Tom Moody has warned against his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad and said that nobody knows his capabilities over a long period of time. Tom Moody said that it's the 2026 World Cup when “you should be looking at him".

“I've loved what I saw for the first couple of games, it was quite extraordinary to the point you want to see the replays of that game. But you cannot have a knee-jerk reaction and pick him in the World Cup when he has only played two games and got injured," Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

“You don't really know what he's capable of doing over a long period of time, under pressure and in different roles. Yes, he's an absolute lock for the future, and looks after the asset. For me, it's the 2026 World Cup you should be looking at (with him)," the former MI coach added.

India's T20 World Cup dilemma

Team India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024 is set to become the top cricket news this year as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has too many dilemmas to counter. Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor form in IPL 2024 has increased Virat Kohli's chances for the opening position while Rishabh Pant's great comeback has opened another option for India in the middle order.

