Mary Kom net worth: Property, luxury cars — Here’s how much Olympic medalist who divorced husband Onkholer Kom earns

Olympic bronze medalist and Indian boxing champion MC Mark Kom recently confirmed her divorce from husband Onkholer Kom, aka Onler.

The six-time world champion boxer confirmed that the divorce was finalised in December 2023 through a legal statement issued by her advocate, and also called the rumours of her affair with Hitesh Chaudhary ‘baseless’ amid growing speculation on social media.

Amid the headlines, we take a look at the sportstar's net worth. Born on November 26, 1982, in Manipur as Mangte Chungneijang “Mary” Kom, she is the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games (2014) and the first Indian female boxer to win gold at the Commonwealth Games (2018).

Her total net worth derives from income earned through brand endorsements, government awards, public speeches and appearances, fees from the Bollywood movie starring actor Priyanka Chopra, and winnings from her boxing matches.

Mary Kom Net Worth: Crorepati, Salary, Awards According to a report by hindi daily Dainik Jagran, total net worth of the boxing champion Mary Kom is estimated to be around ₹33-42 crore, with some estimates being as high as ₹82 crore.

She also has a number of luxury cars including the Mercedes-Benz GLS sports utility vehicle and a Renault Kiger, it added.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, after her Olympics win in 2012, she recieved a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and two acres of land from the Manipur government; and cash awards of ₹25 lakh from the Rajasthan government, ₹20 lakh from the Assam government, and ₹10 lakh from the Arunachal Pradesh government and the ministry of tribal affairs.

The North Eastern Council awarded Mary Kom another ₹40 lakh award. Her total earning after the Olympics is estimated to be around ₹7 crore.

She also drew ₹25 lakh for the biopic movie starring Priyanka Chopra, which was based on the 2013 Harper Collins autobiography title ‘Unbreakable’.