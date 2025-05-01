Mary Kom net worth: Property, luxury cars — Here’s how much Olympic medalist who divorced husband Onkholer Kom earns

Olympic bronze medalist and champion boxer Mary Kom has been in the news for her divorce from husband Onkholer Kom. Amid this, we take a look at the sportstar's net worth, salary, properties and brand endorsements.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated1 May 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Mary Kom is a brand ambassador for PUMA, besides other endorsements.
Olympic bronze medalist and Indian boxing champion MC Mark Kom recently confirmed her divorce from husband Onkholer Kom, aka Onler.

The six-time world champion boxer confirmed that the divorce was finalised in December 2023 through a legal statement issued by her advocate, and also called the rumours of her affair with Hitesh Chaudhary ‘baseless’ amid growing speculation on social media.

Amid the headlines, we take a look at the sportstar's net worth. Born on November 26, 1982, in Manipur as Mangte Chungneijang “Mary” Kom, she is the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games (2014) and the first Indian female boxer to win gold at the Commonwealth Games (2018).

Her total net worth derives from income earned through brand endorsements, government awards, public speeches and appearances, fees from the Bollywood movie starring actor Priyanka Chopra, and winnings from her boxing matches.

Mary Kom Net Worth: Crorepati, Salary, Awards

According to a report by hindi daily Dainik Jagran, total net worth of the boxing champion Mary Kom is estimated to be around 33-42 crore, with some estimates being as high as 82 crore.

She also has a number of luxury cars including the Mercedes-Benz GLS sports utility vehicle and a Renault Kiger, it added.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, after her Olympics win in 2012, she recieved a cash prize of 50 lakh and two acres of land from the Manipur government; and cash awards of 25 lakh from the Rajasthan government, 20 lakh from the Assam government, and 10 lakh from the Arunachal Pradesh government and the ministry of tribal affairs.

The North Eastern Council awarded Mary Kom another 40 lakh award. Her total earning after the Olympics is estimated to be around 7 crore.

She also drew 25 lakh for the biopic movie starring Priyanka Chopra, which was based on the 2013 Harper Collins autobiography title ‘Unbreakable’.

According to brand website Tring, Mary Kom hold endorsements for Bournvita, BSNL, Dalmia Bharat, Herbalive, Hewlett Packard, Lupin, Nestle, Play Sports, PUMA, Super Fight League, Tribes India and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

 
First Published:1 May 2025, 02:50 PM IST
