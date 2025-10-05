McLaren become 2025 F1 constructors' champions; Singapore Grand Prix shakes up driver standings

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix delivered thrilling action and crucial moments in the Formula 1 season, with McLaren clinching the Constructors’ Championship and the Drivers’ Championship battle heating up.

Advertisement

George Russell’s dominant victory and Max Verstappen’s consistent scoring have shaken up the standings. While McLaren’s triumph marks their second consecutive Constructors’ title.

Drivers’ championship The Drivers’ Championship is now a three-way battle between McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen closing in. Piastri leads with 336 points, followed closely by Norris at 314 points, a mere 22-point gap. Verstappen, with 273 points, has outscored the McLaren duo for the third consecutive race, making the championship fight tighter than ever.

George Russell, fresh off his remarkable victory in Singapore, sits in fourth with 237 points. His unchallenged drive over 62 laps erased memories of his heartbreaking crash on the final lap in 2023.

Advertisement

While Russell isn’t in the title conversation, his consistent points haul strengthens Mercedes’ position. Charles Leclerc (173 points) and Lewis Hamilton (127 points) round out the top six, but their championship hopes are fading.

Also Read | George Russell pips Verstappen and Norris to claim F1 race win at Singapore GP

Drivers standings and points 1. Oscar Piastri: 336 points

2. Lando Norris: 314 points

3. Max Verstappen: 273 points

4. George Russell: 237 points

5. Charles Leclerc: 173 points

6. Lewis Hamilton: 127 points

7. Kimi Antonelli: 88 points

8. Alex Albon: 70 points

9. Isack Hadjar: 39 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg: 37 points

11. Fernando Alonso: 34 points

12. Carlos Sainz: 32 points

13. Lance Stroll: 32 points

14. Liam Lawson: 30 points

15. Esteban Ocon: 28 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda: 20 points

17. Pierre Gasly: 20 points

Advertisement

18. Gabriel Bortoleto: 18 points

19. Oliver Bearman: 18 points

20. Franco Colapinto: 0 points

21. Jack Doohan: 0 points

Constructors’ Championship: McLaren’s dominance McLaren Racing has officially secured the 2025 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship with an impressive 650 points. This marks their second consecutive title, a testament to the team’s consistency and the stellar performances of Piastri and Norris. With six races and three sprint races remaining, McLaren’s focus now shifts to securing the Drivers’ Championship.

The battle for the remaining podium spots in the Constructors’ standings is fierce. Mercedes holds second place with 325 points, closely followed by Ferrari (300 points) and Red Bull (293 points).

Constructors' standings and points 1. McLaren: 650 points

2. Mercedes: 325 points

Advertisement

3. Ferrari: 300 points

4. Red Bull: 293 points

5. Williams: 102 points

6. Racing Bulls: 72 points

7. Aston Martin: 66 points

8. Kick Sauber: 55 points

9. Haas: 46 points