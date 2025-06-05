Meet Vanshika: Kuldeep Yadav’s Childhood Friend Turned Fiancée.

Team India’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav recently got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony in Lucknow, and fans are now eager to know more about the woman who has been by his side through the years.

The engagement, held on Wednesday, was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends. Among those present were fellow Uttar Pradesh cricketers, including India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh, who was accompanied by his fiancée and Member of Parliament, Priya Saroj.

Who is Vanshika? Born and brought up in Shyam Nagar, a locality in Lucknow, Vanshika is a non-celebrity who works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Despite staying away from the limelight, her steady presence in Kuldeep’s life has been deeply significant. The couple’s relationship dates back to their childhood days in Kanpur, where they first met. Their bond, rooted in years of friendship, gradually evolved into a romantic relationship and eventually led to their recent engagement.

The ceremony itself reflected the couple’s private nature. Kuldeep looked dapper in a cream-coloured embroidered sherwani, while Vanshika stunned in a bright orange lehenga. The two exchanged rings in the presence of close loved ones, marking a special personal milestone for the cricketer.

Although there has been no official announcement from the couple on social media, pictures from the function have gone viral, with fans flooding the internet with congratulatory messages.

While the wedding was initially planned for June 29, it has reportedly been postponed due to Kuldeep’s commitments with the Indian team’s upcoming tour of England. A new date has not been confirmed yet, but the wedding is expected to take place later this year.



On the professional front, the 30-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner recently featured for the Delhi Capitals in the 2025 Indian Premier League. He impressed with the ball, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.07. His performance played a key part in helping DC finish fifth in the points table, with seven wins.

