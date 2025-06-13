Mehidy Hasan Miraz appointed as Bangladesh's new ODI captain, replacing Najmul Hossain Shanto

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, star all-rounder has been named as the new captain of the men’s ODI team. The Bangladesh Cricket Board made the announcement on Thursday (June 12). Miraz has replaced Najmul Hossain Shanto and will officially begin his journey as a skipper during the team's upcoming three-match series in Sri Lanka next month. Notably, Mehidy is set to lead the side for the next 1 year.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz expressed his feelings after the appointment “Captaining the national team is a dream come true. I’m incredibly honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me. This is a proud moment for me and my family," he said.

"I believe in this group, we have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket. I want us to express ourselves confidently, stay committed, and keep playing with heart for the country,” he further added.

Mehidy Hasan's ODI stats Mehidy Hasan Miraz currently ranks number 4 in the all-rounder's category of the ICC rankings. He has amassed 1617 runs and scalped 110 wickets in the 105 ODIs played, so far.

Total innings: 76

Total runs: 1617

Highest score: 112*

50s/100s: 6/2

Total wickets: 110

Economy rate: 4.83

BBM: 4/25

4-wicket hauls: 5

A special milestone by Mehidy Hasan He is also a part of an elite list of Bangladeshi cricketers to have completed the 1000 runs and 100 wickets double in the ODIs. The list includes star cricketers like Mohammad Rafique, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Shakib Al Hasan.

Mehidy Hasan and captaincy role for Bangladesh Interestingly, the off-spinning all-rounder has experience in the captaincy of the Bangladesh team, he took the role to lead the team in four ODIs in Shanto’s absence.

BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman on their new ODI captain BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen revealed the decision to hand the captaincy to Mehidy.

“Miraz has consistently delivered with both bat and ball and brings a fighting spirit and infectious energy to the team. His performances, leadership qualities, and overall maturity make him a fitting choice to guide the team through this transitional phase in our ODI journey,” Nazmul Abedeen said.