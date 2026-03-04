Los Angeles Chargers set to release Mekhi Becton; $9.7M cap savings clear path for offensive line overhaul

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to release veteran offensive guard Mekhi Becton, a cost-cutting decision that will free up $9.7 million in salary cap space heading into the 2026 offseason.

Disappointing tenure to end after one season in Los Angeles Mekhi Becton arrived in Los Angeles last March on a two-year, $20 million contract fresh off a career-best 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped anchor the line during their Super Bowl title run. The Chargers hoped the 26-year-old former first-round pick would stabilize their interior line, but injuries and subpar performance told a different story.

Also Read | Chargers bolster their pass rush with key signings as Khalil Mack placed on IR

In 2025, Becton played in 15 games with 14 starts but was on the field for just 72% of offensive snaps overall. He reached full participation in only six contests. He ranked 49th-worst among guards in pass block win rate (91.2%) and third-worst among all linemen in run block win rate (63.4%).

Los Angeles Chargers' strategy and salary cap The timing of the move is likely driven by looming roster bonuses. $2.5 million due March 13 and $1 million on March 15. General manager Joe Hortiz had little room to delay the decision as the team eyes a major overhaul of the offensive line following center Bradley Bozeman’s retirement.

Entering the offseason with approximately $86 million in projected cap space, the Chargers now gain significant flexibility to address multiple interior line needs.

Scheme mismatch to accelerate Mekhi Becton’s exit Performance issues aside, the biggest driver appears to be the Chargers’ dramatic shift in offensive philosophy. Under previous coordinator Greg Roman, the team leaned on a power-based gap scheme that played to the strengths of larger, mauling blockers like the 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton.

New coordinator Mike McDaniel brings a faster-paced, outside-zone running attack that emphasizes athleticism, quick feet, and the ability to climb to the second level or reach edge defenders.

Hortiz addressed the evolving evaluation process, stating, “You have to understand there's going to be some players that move a little bit on your board because this guy in our old scheme may have fit better and doesn't as well now.”

Becton had already voiced frustration with his role during November of last season.

Future outlook for Mekhi Becton and the Los Angeles Chargers’ front For Mekhi Becton, the release will provide an opportunity to reset. His strong showing with the Eagles proved he remains a capable starter when healthy, and several teams needing guard depth could pursue him as a low-cost, high-upside option.