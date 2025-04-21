Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s candid confession: ‘I get nervous when Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill are batting’

It's been eight years since Yuvraj Singh last played wearing an Indian jersey, but the former all-rounder is still contributing to Indian cricket, courtesy Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Hailing from Punjab, it is no secret that both Abhishek and Shubman share a very special relationship with Yuvraj and consider him as their mentor.

In fact, Abhishek and Shubman have been vocal about Yuvraj's contribution to their respective games in recent times. The 43-year-old also doesn't spare a chance to praise the two youngsters publicly.

However, in a recent interview with Curly Tales, Yuvraj revealed that he gets nervous when he watches the duo play on television. “I get nervous when Abhishek and Shubman are batting,” said the two-time World Cup-winner with the Men in Blue.

During the same interview, Yuvraj's mother Shabnam Singh revealed how a lot of cricketers are terrified of his son. "A lot of people are scared of him like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma.

“After their games are over, in the evening, he will call them and be like 'what shot did you play?. They get petrified of him,” she added with her son sitting by her side. Both Gill and Abhishek are currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Where do Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma stand? While Shubman has established a name for himself in Indian cricket, Abhishek is still in the process of making himself a permanent member of the national side. In fact, Shubman was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

The right-hander was also a part of the Indian team that lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia at home. On the other hand, Abhishek, who made his India debut in 2024, has already smashed two T20I hundreds, the last of which came against England a few months back.