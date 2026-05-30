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Merrill hits a two-run homer in the 7th inning to give the Padres a 7-5 win over the Nationals

Merrill hits a two-run homer in the 7th inning to give the Padres a 7-5 win over the Nationals

AP
Published30 May 2026, 08:03 AM IST
Merrill hits a two-run homer in the 7th inning to give the Padres a 7-5 win over the Nationals
Merrill hits a two-run homer in the 7th inning to give the Padres a 7-5 win over the Nationals
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WASHINGTON (AP) — Jackson Merrill hit a go-ahead home run an inning after Ty France tied it with a homer, and the San Diego Padres outlasted the Washington Nationals 7-5 on Friday night.

France hit a solo shot to center field in the sixth to tie the game at 5-5 before Merrill's two-run homer in the seventh sealed the win.

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Jeremiah Estrada (2-1) threw 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and giving up a hit. Mason Miller pitched the final 1 1/3 frames without giving up a hit for his 17th save of the season. It was hit fourth four-out save of the year.

Xander Bogaerts drove in the Padres' first run in the first inning with a sacrifice fly, and Manny Machado added two more in the third with a single to right field for a 3-2 lead.

Freddy Fermin had an RBI groundout, and Fernando Tatis Jr. tacked on an RBI single in the fourth to knot the game 4-4. Tatis Jr. finished 3 for 5, and Gavin Sheets went 2 for 3 with a run.

Curtis Mead hit a two-run home run in the first for the Nationals and Keibert Ruiz followed in the second with a homer of his own for a 3-1 lead. Dylan Crews and Jacob Young both had RBI singles to cap Washington's scoring.

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Mitchell Parker (2-2) blew his third save of the season. He allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out one in two innings.

RHP Michael King (4-3, 2.76 ERA) takes the mound for the Padres while LHP Foster Griffin (6-2, 3.63) gets the start for the Nationals in game two of the series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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