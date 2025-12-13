Messi interacts with Rahul Gandhi, plays football with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad - Watch videos

Hyderabad: Argentine football icon and FIFA World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, landed in Hyderabad on Saturday, marking the second stop of his high-profile 'GOAT India Tour' 2025.

His arrival in Hyderabad was characterized by an extremely high level of security, implemented following the widespread chaos that unfolded earlier in the day at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, which served as the first destination of the tour.

Messi's schedule in Hyderabad centered on a major exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The event featured Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Congress leader.

The Chief Minister joined the legendary player on the pitch, where Messi engaged in a brief game of football with him.

Earlier, Hyderabad event organiser Anuttam Reddy shared details of Messi's schedule, saying, "Lionel Messi is expected to come at the stadium by 7:00-7.30 pm. Musical programs will start at 5.30 pm onwards. There is plenty of entertainment for everyone... Messi will be here with us on the ground for about 1 hour... There will be a lot of events... As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, he will engage with children."

Extreme Excitement Among Messi Fans Soccer fans are incredibly excited about the football legend's Hyderabad visit.

Notably, Lionel Messi’s Kolkata tour descended into chaos after fans resorted to vandalism when he left the event at Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned.

The crowd also voiced anger at VIPs and politicians, including West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas, for hogging Messi's time and preventing them from catching a glimpse of the football legend.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a statement clarified that Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata was a private event organised by a PR agency and the federation was not involved in the "planning or execution" of it.

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul. This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity," the AIFF said.

Messi graffiti unveiled in Mumbai A graffiti of Lionel Messi was unveiled on a building on Saturday ahead of his visit to Mumbai as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025. The football legend is set to come to Mumbai on Sunday.

Delhi will be the last stop of Messi's tour on Monday.

In September, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed Messi's visit to India for the first time since 2011.

During his last visit, he played a friendly match with his Argentina team against Venezuela in Kolkata.