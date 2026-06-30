Messi, Mbappé, Haaland: this World Cup belongs to the superstars

They freeze. They see red. They quail in the face of history and sky a penalty kick. Sometimes the best footballers flop at World Cups. On the grandest stage they can turn out not to be the best after all, champions of hype rather than talent. Not in 2026: this competition has been dominated by the sport’s titans. Their performance offers lessons for the management of superstars—and a glimmer of cosmic justice.
Lionel Messi, Argentina’s idol, scored six times in three games to claim the record for lifetime goals in World Cups. By July 1st graceful Kylian Mbappé of France (pictured) had netted six too; Norway’s rampaging Erling Haaland had struck five, and Vinícius Júnior, a Brazilian livewire, four. At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal became the only man ever to score in six tournaments.