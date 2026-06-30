Messi, Mbappé, Haaland: this World Cup belongs to the superstars

By no means is such a showing inevitable. For one thing, some leading players never get to the World Cup, because their nations fail to qualify for it. This was the fate of George Best of Northern Ireland (who became a notorious playboy) and George Weah (who became president of Liberia). Or the luminaries may be eclipsed by unsung journeymen, who reach heights not touched before or again, or by breakout tyros. Aged 17, Pelé was unknown outside Brazil before the World Cup of 1958. In the final he flicked the ball over a Swede’s head and sweetly volleyed it home.