Mets put starter Christian Scott on IL and activate reliever Devin Williams for final few games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Mets placed starter Christian Scott on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, ending the right-hander's season because of left knee inflammation.

Devin Williams was activated from the IL after not pitching since Aug. 7 because of a right shoulder strain.

Andy Green, after being named the Mets full-time manager, said Scott had a slight dip in velocity during his last start against Philadelphia after slipping on the mound while warming up Saturday.

“Didn’t tell anybody and knee swelled up on him, and it’s not right to push through anything at this stage of the season,” Green said. “Don’t think there’s anything long-term here, but it is enough that it doesn’t make sense for him to make his next start.”

After missing all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery, Scott went 4-5 with a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts this season. He had 134 strikeouts in 111 innings.

Williams is 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 16 saves in 42 appearances during his first season with the Mets. A two-time All-Star closer, the right-hander signed a $51 million, three-year deal in December shortly before incumbent closer Edwin Díaz left New York for the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent.

Green said the last-place Mets hope to get Williams in a couple of games before the seasons ends Sunday. Kodai Senga has been closing games in his absence.

“I think long term we know what role he will slide back into, but for these outings I don’t think we’re overly concerned about that,” Green said. "We just want to get him back on the mound pitching again and he’s done a lot of work to get to that point.”