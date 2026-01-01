Mets to sign Bo Bichette on 3-Year, $126 million deal after missing Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets made a bold splash in free agency on Friday (January 16), agreeing to a three-year, $126 million contract with star infielder Bo Bichette. The deal, which includes opt-outs after the first and second seasons and is pending a physical, comes just one day after the Mets lost out on outfielder Kyle Tucker, who signed a four-year, $240 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This signing revives the Mets' offseason momentum and bolsters their infield with one of the league's most consistent hitters. Bichette, a two-time All-Star, is expected to shift to third base, where he will team up with Francisco Lindor at shortstop and recent trade acquisition Marcus Semien at second base.

Bo Bichette's form Bo Bichette enters Queens following a remarkable 2025 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays. After an injury-plagued and disappointing 2024, he rebounded strongly, hitting .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 181 hits in 139 games. His performance helped the Blue Jays win the AL East and reach the World Series, where they fell one win short despite Bichette's heroics.

Even with a left knee injury sidelining him for most of September and the early postseason rounds, Bichette returned for the Fall Classic and delivered. In the World Series against the Dodgers, he slashed .348/.444/.478 and drove in six runs, including a massive 442-foot three-run homer in Game 7.

Known for his disciplined two-strike approach, widening his stance, ditching the leg kick, and shortening his swing, Bichette fouls off pitches relentlessly before driving the ball gap-to-gap.

New York Mets' strategy With Lindor locked in at short and Semien at second, the Mets plan to deploy Bichette at third, displacing incumbent Brett Baty. Baty had a solid 2025 with career-highs of 18 homers and 50 RBIs in 130 games, but battled a late-season oblique injury.

This move adds a proven right-handed bat to protect stars like Juan Soto in the lineup. The contract's structure, short-term with opt-outs, gives Bichette flexibility if he performs well, while providing the Mets a high-upside addition without long-term commitment.

The Blue Jays tendered Bichette a $22.025 million qualifying offer for 2026, which he declined. Toronto will receive compensatory draft pick compensation after the fourth round.