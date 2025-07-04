Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr faces deportation after arrest by US immigration officers

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested famed Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Studio City, California on July 2. The reason for his arrest was illegally staying in the US after his tourist visa expired in February 2024.

The reason behind the arrest and deportation The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Chavez, a Mexican citizen, is being processed for expedited removal from the country.

According to federal officials, he will face serious charges in Mexico related to organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives. They also claim he has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, a drug trafficking organization.

Arrest after the match Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's arrest took place just days after his high-profile boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on June 28, 2025, in Anaheim, California, which he lost.

Allegations and legal troubles The DHS revealed that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his alleged involvement in organized crime, specifically for trafficking weapons and manufacturing explosives without authorization.

Additionally, he has a criminal history in the US, including a 2012 conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) and a January 2024 conviction for illegal possession of an assault weapon and manufacturing or importing a short-barreled rifle.

Chavez’s boxing career Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the son of legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, has had ups and downs in his career. He won the WBC middleweight title in 2011 and defended it three times, facing top fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Sergio Martinez, though he lost to both. Despite these achievements, his career has been overshadowed by his father’s iconic legacy.

In recent years, Chavez battled drug addiction but claimed to be clean for his recent fight against Jake Paul after attending a rehabilitation clinic in Sinaloa.

Also Read | Russian boxer sparks outrage after giving vape to Orangutan in viral video

Response from Julio Cesar Chavez Jr’s team Julio Cesar Chavez Jr’s attorney, Michael Goldstein, called the allegations “outrageous” and suggested they were meant to “terrorize the community.”

Chavez himself voiced concerns about the aggressive immigration policies before his fight, stating, “I don’t understand the situation—why so much violence? There are a lot of good people, and you’re giving the community an example of violence.” He also expressed his fear of deportation, saying, “After everything that’s happened, I wouldn’t want to be deported.”