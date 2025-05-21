MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 21st of May, Wednesday. The match will be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (14 points, 2 games remaining) and Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals both (13 points, 2 games remaining) are competing for one spot left in the top four.

High-stakes encounter This will be a high-stakes encounter as MI will storm into the Playoffs if they win the game. And DC's hope will be alive if they emerge victorious. The qualification then will be decided depending on DC's match against Punjab Kings.

Pitch Report – Wankhede Stadium The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly and a high scoring match is on the cards. The pacers will find early assistance, however, spinners will have favourable conditions in the later stages. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl, as dew will play a major role in the second innings.

Weather Report – Mumbai According to AccuWeather, rain showers are expected in the city beginning in the morning. There is more than a 60% chance of rain. However, it is predicted that the percentage will lower as around 20% in the afternoon.

The temperature in Mumbai will be around 29 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 28 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate around 78% during match hours. The sky will be cloudy and there is a 7% possibility of rain throughout the clash.

Yellow Alert by IMD The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the next four days with light to moderate rainfall.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely at isolated places,” said the weather department in its forecast for the city.

Wankhede Stadium – IPL Stats Total matches played: 122

Matches won by batting first: 56

Matches won by batting second: 66

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 170.35

Highest team total: 235

Lowest team total: 67

MI at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 91

Matches won: 55

Matches lost: 35

Matches tied: 1

No result: 0

Highest score: 234

Lowest score: 87

DC at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 18

Matches won: 6

Matches lost: 12

Matches tied: 1

No result: 0

Highest score: 213

Lowest score: 87

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 36

Matches won by MI: 20

Matches won by DC: 16

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable XIIs Delhi Capitals:

Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (Captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera

Mumbai Indians: